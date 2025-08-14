Offset Says Quavo Joint Album To Honor Takeoff Isn’t Off The Table

Offset and Quavo have been through their fair share of ups and downs throughout their friendship. Luckily, it looks like they're on better terms these days than they have been in the past. During a recent interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, Offset even claimed that a joint album with his former groupmate in honor of the late Takeoff isn't off the table.

“It’s possible,” he explained, per Billboard. “No conversations about that, though, but it’s possible. First, we’re just checking in with each other and see each other’s worlds: ‘You good?'”

From there, Ebro recalled FaceTiming Offset every once in a while over the years, at times prompting the artist to take accountability for his actions.

Read More: Offset Shares Update On His Relationship With Quavo

Offset & Quavo

Quavo and Offset attend the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET)

“I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen — I had to. But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f*ck at first,” Offset admitted. “But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best.”

This isn't the first fans have heard of the two of them repairing their relationship, however. Earlier this month, Offset also appear on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony, where he revealed that they speak on a regular basis.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he added. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”