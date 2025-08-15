Offset Seemingly Admits To Messing Up His Marriage To Cardi B

MIAMI, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 31: Cardi B and Offset celebrate New Year's Eve 2023 at E11EVEN on December 31, 2022 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images for E11EVEN)
During a recent interview, Offset acknowledged that he's made mistakes in the past, which he's learned to accept.

Last summer, Cardi B and Offset decided to go their separate ways after several years together. The situation quickly got ugly, with the two artists exchanging various jabs and accusations on social media. As their divorce continues to play out for the world to see, the femcee has found solace in her new relationship with Stefon Diggs. The former Migos member has been spotted with multiple other women in recent months, though for the time being, he hasn't gone public with anyone new.

It's possible that he's opted to keep his future relationships more private, or that he's still getting over his split from Cardi. After all, they've been through a lot together, and share three children.

During a recent interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music, he admitted that he's made mistakes in his past, leading some fans to believe he was referring to his behavior throughout his relationship with Cardi.

Cardi B & Offset

“I f*cked up,” he began, as captured by DJ Akademiks. “I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey."

"I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen — I had to. But at first I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f*ck at first,” he continued. “But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best.”

While Offset could have been talking about his past relationship with Cardi B, he also could have been talking about his previous issues with Quavo. They've had their fair share of differences, but during an appearance on 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony this month, he said their friendship is back on track.

“It be the internet trying to do some old sh*t, but with us, it ain’t about that,” he claimed. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n**** ain’t finna play with him, or a n**** ain’t finna play with me.”

