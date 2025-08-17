Offset Reveals New Album's Closer Is About Cardi B Relatioship

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 279 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Offset New Album Closer About Cardi B Hip Hop News
Sep 18, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Recording artist Offset greets fans before the match between Inter Miami CF and Atlanta United at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
While Offset and Cardi B have dragged each other intensely amid their breakup, he said "Kiari" will close on a note of peace.

Offset recently released a teaser for his new album Kiari, which comes out next week (Friday, August 22), amid a lot of other drama. Most of this concerns his contentious divorce from Cardi B, which he recently opened up about in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to Complex, the former Migo spoke about a song called "Move On," which will supposedly be the closer on his upcoming third studio album. He revealed that the song will be about his relationship with the Bronx femcee, with whom he shares three children and a long, turbulent history.

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully," Offset remarked concerning Cardi B and their divorce. "That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Read More: Cardi B Flaunts Gifts From Stefon Diggs And Shares Cryptic Tweet After Offset Shade

Offset & Cardi B

Furthermore, this follows what seemed to be an admission to Ebro Darden for Apple Music that Offset messed up his marriage to Cardi B. "I f***ed up, just being real," he expressed. "I got to acknowledge that and get back on the journey. I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen. I had to. But at first, I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f**k at first. But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best."

Still, maybe these comments refer to Offset's other bonds instead. One of them that always find speculation online is his relationship with Quavo. Both artists suggested to fans over the years that their previous rift as the Migos is all water under the bridge. We'll see if Kiari holds more elaborate answers.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Unveils A List Of High-Profile Women That Have Allegedly Slept With Offset

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
Recommended Content
Offset Messing Up Marriage Cardi B Hip Hop News Music Offset Seemingly Admits To Messing Up His Marriage To Cardi B 1.8K
Cardi B Stefon Diggs Instagram Official Hip Hop News Sports Cardi B's Famous Friends Cheer Her On After Making Stefon Diggs Romance Instagram-Official 4.4K
Offset New Teaser Kiari Album Hip Hop News Music Offset Confronts His Egos In New Teaser For "Kiari" Album 252
2025 Summerfest - Day 5 Music DJ Akademiks Unveils A List Of High-Profile Women That Have Allegedly Slept With Offset 16.9K
Comments 0