Offset Reveals New Album's Closer Is About Cardi B Relatioship

Offset recently released a teaser for his new album Kiari, which comes out next week (Friday, August 22), amid a lot of other drama. Most of this concerns his contentious divorce from Cardi B, which he recently opened up about in an interview with the Associated Press.

According to Complex, the former Migo spoke about a song called "Move On," which will supposedly be the closer on his upcoming third studio album. He revealed that the song will be about his relationship with the Bronx femcee, with whom he shares three children and a long, turbulent history.

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully," Offset remarked concerning Cardi B and their divorce. "That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Read More: Cardi B Flaunts Gifts From Stefon Diggs And Shares Cryptic Tweet After Offset Shade

Offset & Cardi B

Furthermore, this follows what seemed to be an admission to Ebro Darden for Apple Music that Offset messed up his marriage to Cardi B. "I f***ed up, just being real," he expressed. "I got to acknowledge that and get back on the journey. I’ve accepted the actions I’ve done to cause certain situations to happen. I had to. But at first, I didn’t. I was trying to act tough and like I didn’t give a f**k at first. But the actions that I did in the time I was acting that way, I realized I was wrong. I realized I was wrong and had to get out of the way. I’m happy with everything and I want the best."