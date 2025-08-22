Today, Offset dropped his third studio album, KIARI. The project sees the former Migos member get vulnerable, reflecting on everything from the tragic 2022 death of Takeoff to his own emotional growth. He even opens up about his divorce from Cardi B, which has been a messy process.

On “Move On," for example, he calls the femcee out for some of the things he thinks she did wrong in the relationship. This includes not cooking for him, not listening to him, and more. "You never listen to no rules / You never cook n****s no food / You just want go out to Nobu / Telling me sh*t that you don't do," he rhymes.

Offset also says he hopes her next partner is "great," potentially referring to her relationship with Stefon Diggs. He unpacked the song during an interview with the Associated Press earlier this month, revealing that it's about walking away without holding on to too many hard feelings.

Offset KIARI

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully," he explained. "That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Offset admitted to making some mistakes of his own in the relationship during an interview with Ebro Darden on Apple Music this month too, and claimed to have learned from it. “I f*cked up,” he said. “I gotta acknowledge that and then get back on the journey."