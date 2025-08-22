Offset just dropped his new album KIARI, and though it's not his first LP since his Cardi B split and many other important life developments, it certainly feels like the first solo record of his to fully acknowledge this weight. Much of that appears on the project's final moments on the closer, "Move On."

Specifically, this track is about the former Migo's relationship with the Bronx superstar, their nasty divorce, and trying to move on in a "peaceful" and "loving" way. That's how he characterized it in his press run. Although there is still some lyrical shade for Cardi here, it also leaves even more room for accountability and well-wishes.

"I'm tryna move on in peace / I'm tryna move on / Happy for you, why you ain't happy for me?" the chorus goes. "I take the blame, okay / I take the shame, okay / Not playin' your game today / We look like some fools / You got your get back, so I had to get back, it's fifty to two," Offset expressed concerning Cardi B over a jittery beat with somber melodies.

In addition, he acknowledged her negative and painful feelings towards him, flexed a new partner, and complained about her not cooking and not wanting to do other things for him. "You f***ed around with the wrong dude / Hope your next n***a be great," 'Set concluded.

"Move On" Offset

"It’s about moving on, like, peacefully," Offset previously said about this Cardi B-themed track. "That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that s**t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Meanwhile, Offset's still cooking with more potential releases, but we'll see what the timeline holds for this. While "Move On" caught a lot of fans' ears on first listen, there's still a lot more to unpack on KIARI. We'll see how the discourse evolves.