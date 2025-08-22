Offset Is Trying To "Move On" In Peace From Cardi B On "KIARI" Closer

BY Zachary Horvath 122 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
offset offset
Offset says he wants to break away from Cardi B as amicably as possible and "Move On" is that vessel for his peace treaty.

Contrary to what people have seen transpire between Offset and Cardi B, the former is trying to close this chapter of his life without all of the drama. However, at the same time, he's divulging on some things that he's noticed looking back at his relationship. You can hear all about what he has to say on the matter on "Move On."

Offset felt it was imperative to air everything out on his new album KIARI, especially on the closer. In an interview with the AP, the former Migos rapper said, "It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that sh*t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Ultimately, we will have to see if they both commit to full separating from one another. Of course, breakups, especially divorces, can weigh heavily on people and in different ways. Unfortunately, for Offset and Cardi B, they decided to constantly rag on each other every other it felt like.

But with the Bronx superstar now with Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta spitter seemingly dating someone (as he reveals on the track), hopefully they can maintain a level civility going forward.

You can check out the moody, emotional, and honest conclusion to Offset's KIARI below.

Read More: Pusha T & Kanye West Beef, Explained

Offset "Move On"

Quotable Lyrics:

You got your get back, so I had to get back
It's fifty to two (It's fifty to two)
I had to sit back, I can't even believe that you want me to lose (You want me to)
Love turn the hate (Okay)
When you lie, see the pain in your face (Okay)
Peace out, I done found me a mate (Okay)

Read More: Ranking The Best New And Upcoming Air Jordan 5 Releases

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Offset Cardi B Relationship New Album KIARI Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Makes Stunning Revelations About Cardi B Relationship On New Album "KIARI" 855
Offset New Album Closer About Cardi B Hip Hop News Relationships Offset Reveals New Album's Closer Is About Cardi B Relationship 2.4K
Ethan Miller/Getty Images Sneakers Metallica & Vans Team Up For Fiery "Black Album" Collab: Photos 3.3K
Michael Bezjian News DMX, Mase & The Lox Delivered A Dark Posse Cut On "N***az Done Started Something" 16.4K
Comments 0