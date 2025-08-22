Contrary to what people have seen transpire between Offset and Cardi B, the former is trying to close this chapter of his life without all of the drama. However, at the same time, he's divulging on some things that he's noticed looking back at his relationship. You can hear all about what he has to say on the matter on "Move On."

Offset felt it was imperative to air everything out on his new album KIARI, especially on the closer. In an interview with the AP, the former Migos rapper said, "It’s about moving on, like, peacefully. That’s what the message is supposed to be: moving on peacefully. It’s all love, peace. It's love. I just ended that up with the album, just to end that chapter of that sh*t because it's like, just move on, it’s over and done with. It was great while it lasted. You know what I mean? That shouldn’t be the topic for either one of us no more. It’s a book that’s closed."

Ultimately, we will have to see if they both commit to full separating from one another. Of course, breakups, especially divorces, can weigh heavily on people and in different ways. Unfortunately, for Offset and Cardi B, they decided to constantly rag on each other every other it felt like.

But with the Bronx superstar now with Stefon Diggs and the Atlanta spitter seemingly dating someone (as he reveals on the track), hopefully they can maintain a level civility going forward.

You can check out the moody, emotional, and honest conclusion to Offset's KIARI below.

Offset "Move On"

Quotable Lyrics:

You got your get back, so I had to get back

It's fifty to two (It's fifty to two)

I had to sit back, I can't even believe that you want me to lose (You want me to)

Love turn the hate (Okay)

When you lie, see the pain in your face (Okay)

Peace out, I done found me a mate (Okay)