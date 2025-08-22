offset move on

News
Offset Is Trying To "Move On" In Peace From Cardi B On "KIARI" Closer
Offset says he wants to break away from Cardi B as amicably as possible and "Move On" is that vessel for his peace treaty.
By
Zachary Horvath
August 22, 2025
342 Views
Relationships
Offset Makes Stunning Revelations About Cardi B Relationship On New Album "KIARI"
Offset previously spoke on this track during the press run for his new album "KIARI," calling it a peaceful and loving close to a chapter.
By
Gabriel Bras Nevares
August 22, 2025
3.2K Views