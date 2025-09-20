Despite Offset's recent efforts to try and make things seem more amicable between him and Cardi B, she's kind of fed up with it. During her interview with The Breakfast Club, she was asked about one of her ex-husband's attempts to do so, "Move On." It's the closing track to the former Migos' newest album KIARI.

It serves as an apology to his ex-wife for how he handled their relationship. However, there are plenty of lines in it that don't seem in all that good of faith. "F*ck the time that we had it's erased (Hey) / Walkin' right past, I don't know you / You never listen to no rules / You never cook n****s no food."

Offset continues, "You just want go out to Nobu / Telling me sh*t that you don't do / Telling me sh*t that you won't do."

But even though words like these have triggered Cardi B in the past, she's letting it roll off of her shoulders now. "I laughed," she replied. "You let the world think what they want to think. People see what's up. I don't bother nobody. They can't prove I bother them."

Cardi was then asked if the "cook" line got under her skin. Once again, she dismissed it.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

"No because you know that. But now you got all these b*tches that cook for you, why you still bothering me?" Later into the interview, Charlamagne Tha God wonders if marriage is still worth it in her eyes. Her view remains that it is.

"I think it's worth it... I will get married again but not as quick. She said something similar on TODAY with Jenna & Friends: "I would get married again. I believe in love; I'm like a hopeless romantic."

We will see if Stefon Diggs could be the one, especially since they are expecting their first child together.

This chat with TBC follows the release of AM I THE DRAMA?, her long awaited sophomore album. Cardi B feeds into the title, dissing several rappers like JT and Lil Uzi Vert, BIA, and more.