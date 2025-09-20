Cardi B Clarifies How Her Divorce From Offset Is Actually Going

Cardi B wants to make sure everyone knows that things still are nowhere close to being civil between her and Offset. Both, as you know, are still going through their divorce, which the former filed for in July 2024. We haven't really heard much about lately, especially with the South Bronx native focusing on other things.

Those include her relationship with Stefon Diggs, whom she's going to be sharing a child with, her assault trial, and her new album. For Offset, he's still been taking some jabs here and there, but he's also been focusing on promoting his third solo LP, KIARI.

On that project, he claimed that he wants nothing more than to "move on in peace" on "Move On," the closing track. Elsewhere, 'Set was showing his support for his ex-wife's rollout for AM I THE DRAMA?

But despite what he's said as of late, Cardi B is telling everyone what the real temperature in the room is. During her sit-down with The Breakfast Club, caught by Complex, cohost Loren LoRosa said that from an outsider's perspective, things have seemed to be " a lot more peaceful" than it's been.

She couldn't disagree more, revealing that the divorce is not going that well.

Cardi B AM I THE DRAMA?

"No, it's not. It's not peaceful at all," the multi-platinum artist replied. She's actually so fed up with the divorce right now that she didn't want to divulge any further. "It's like, it's a court thing, but it is not peaceful at all. Just know," she said.

Cardi had a similar attitude towards the aforementioned "apology" song from the father of her three kids. "I laughed. Whatever. You let the world think what they want to think. People see it. People see what's up. I don't bother nobody."

On that song, Offset claims she never cooked for him. She wasn't too upset with that remark, but she wondered why he decided to bring it up, seemingly out of nowhere. "But now you got all these b*tches that cook for you, why you still bothering me? Sh*t."