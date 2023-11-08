Cardi B Reacts To Viral Video Of Offset And Their Son Wave

Last month, Offset dropped his highly-anticipated second solo album Set It Off, The project was met with acclaim from fans who streamed and bought it enough for a strong debut on the Billboard 200. Set It Off landed in the top 5 of the chart and generated sales in the same ballpark as artists like Young Thug and Gunna earlier this year.

In the wake of the album's successful release, Vevo invited Offset to participate in their ctrl show. For the session, he performed the song "ON THE RIVER" from his new album. But the reason the video went viral was the inclusion of the rapper's son Wave. The two-year-old basically serves as the rapper's hype man during the performance and the adorable team-up caused the video to quickly make the rounds online. In fact, it got so popular that Wave's own mother Cardi B found herself reacting to the video on Twitter.

Cardi B Responds To Her Son's Performance

"YEUP !!!!! Thats what he said …We call him Wavey ,Wavey boy,Wavey man," Cardi B tweeted in a response to fans talking about the new video. In particular she's reacting to Offset saying "good job Wavey" after he finishes his performance. The adorable moment comes right at the end of the performance and perfectly encapsulates what people are loving about it.

Following the release and success of Offset's Set It Off, Cardi B once again teased fans about a new album. She congratulated him on the success of his album and concluded it by claiming it was her "turn" next. She's already confirmed that she isn't releasing a new album this year, but fans have plenty of reasons to believe that CB2 could arrive in 2024. Cardi's most recent single saw her crossing over the Megan Thee Stallion once again for the track "Bongos" earlier this year. What do you think of Cardi B's response to Offset and Wave's Vevo performance? Let us know in the comment section below.

