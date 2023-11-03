Offset Asked Cardi B For Help On A Song From His New Album

Last month, Offset released his new album Set If Off to a substantial amount of hype. The project was met with some positive reviews and even more commercial success. The album sold 70k units in its first week which was good enough for a debut in the top 5 of the Billboard 200. It didn't fare too bad on the Hot 100 either where two of its high-profile collaborations made their debuts on the chart last week. "SAY MY GRACE" with Travis Scott was the highest debuting song and stuck around for a second week on the chart placing at number 100 this week.

The second track to hit the charts was "Worth It" with Don Toliver. The track is a ladies anthem and for his standout second verse, Offset knew just who to ask. In a new interview he reveals that he went to his wife Cardi B for some suggestions. "I'm gonna call my wife because she's gonna give me what the girls wanna say," he says in the interview clip. In the comments of a repost of the video fans praise the wholesome moment. They denounce those online who endlessly hate on Cardi B. Check out the full clip and various fan reactions below.

Offset Asked Cardi B What The Girls Want

During an interview last week Offset commented on the declining sales numbers in rap music. He credited the fall to a lack of originality in the genre and even claimed that it was getting boring. “I’m noticing that the no-content music ain’t catching nobody’s ear. I’m noticing that the numbers are down in our genre specifically because I feel like everything is so the same,” he concluded.

Set It Off was Offset's first new album in 4 years. His second solo project followed Father Of 4 in 2019 and took a similarly lengthy and feature packed approach to assembling its tracklist. What do you think of Offset looking to Cardi B for help making his song "WORTH IT?" Let us know in the comment section below.

