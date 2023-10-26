Offset Says Rap Is “Getting Boring” Due To Lack Of Originality

One of the things that rappers love talking about the most is the state of rap music. As the raw numbers of music sales have declined across many genres of music including hip-hop, rappers have given their takes on the situation. While some have painted a bleak picture, others were more nuanced in their assessment. Now, Offset is weighing in. He just released his new album Set It Off which pushed an impressive number of units in its first week good enough for a top 5 debut on the Billboard 200.

“I’m noticing that the no-content music ain’t catching nobody’s ear. I’m noticing that the numbers are down in our genre specifically because I feel like everything is so the same,” the former Migos rapper began his response. “The next new n*gga is another n*gga that was just here. It’s nothing new being brought to the game. Not just on the sound side, but just all the way around as creatively too. Most videos be like a Rolls Royce in the background, some chains on, and that sh*t’s getting boring, fellas. It’s like no real entertainment, Offset concluded. Check out his full interview below.

Offset Calls Out Rap's Lack Of Creativity

One of Offset's biggest fans was pretty excited over the success of his new album. His wife Cardi B called Set It Off Grammy-worthy before it was even released and fans seem to have backed up her hype. She was quick to congratulate her husband on the success of his new album.

But Cardi B also used the opportunity to tease her own upcoming music. She claimed that it was "her turn" next. Though she's already confirmed a new album isn't coming out in 2023, she still has fans looking forward to 2024 for her long-awaited second studio album. After threatening to shelve the album on Twitter recently she now seems to have gone back to intending to release it. What do you think of Offset's observations on the current state of hip-hop? Let us know in the comment section below.

