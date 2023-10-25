Offset Flexes On Fan With Michael Jackson’s Jacket

Offset recently hopped on Twitter to show off yet another MJ piece. Bape dropped a Michael Jackson-inspired jacket, and one social media user immediately thought of the former Migos member. "I need this before Offset get it," they wrote. Unfortunately for the fan, he was one step ahead of them, and already had the original jacket.

"The actual jacket here," he wrote alongside a photo of himself holding up the jacket. Clearly, Offset's no stranger to taking fashion inspo from MJ, and wasn't about to let anybody steal his thunder. He's seen rocking the jacket in question in his music video for "Fan" from his new album, Set It Off.

Offset Shows Off His MJ Jacket

"Fan" isn't the only track from the album with an exciting visual, however. He also teamed up with his wife Cardi B over the summer to drop off a fun music video for "Jealousy." Cardi's been cheering him on every step of the way amid the new release, even hinting that her own LP could be on the way soon. "So proud of my baby!! Going against all odds… leaving his label, starting fresh, staying focused determined and not letting nothing break him… he did that! [red heart emoji] MY TURN," she wrote after the album dropped.

Offset also unveiled a new music video for his track "Hop Out The Van" last week, taking over the streets of NYC with his crew. He joined forces with Travis Scott on the new album for "Say My Grace," which also arrived with an attention-grabbing visual. So far, fans are loving Set It Off, with the LP debuting at No. 5 on the Billboard Album 200. What do you think of Offset flexing on a fan with his Michael Jackson jacket? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Offset.

