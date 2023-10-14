Offset Shows Off Impressive Dance Moves As He Celebrates “Set If Off” Release: Watch

Offset certainly seemed to be in the mood for dancing. After dropping his sophomore album Set It Off this week, the former Migos member was seen flexing some impressive group choreography at a party. Dressed in a matching floral shirt and shorts, Offset was seen dancing with a group of impromptu backing dancers. As has been the case with many Offset clips in recent weeks, the rapper appeared to be in high spirits and having a great time. "I love how he be having a blast wit his family friends career and all that good stuff & oh yeaaah he did his thang with this album 💿 🎶 i know his brother proud of him 🙏🏾🙌🏾," one fan wrote on Instagram.

Set It Off is Offset's first solo album since 2019's Father Of 4 and is packed with high-profile features. His wife, Cardi B, appears twice on the album. Other features include Future, Don Toliver, Latto, and Chlöe. The album has been overwhelmingly well-received. It comes in stark contrast to the more middling reactions to Drake's recently released For All The Dogs. Many hailed his growth as an artist and the strength of this sophomore showing from the Atlanta rapper.

Offset Joins Metro Boomin For Amazon Music Live

Furthermore, Offset made a guest appearance on a recent episode of Amazon Music Live. The set was hosted by Metro Boomin, who was eager to bring out the Atlanta rapper as a guest performer. Offset's contribution to the show included playing some Migos hits. Howver, he also included a number of tracks from Set It Off. Nav and Post Malone also made guest appearances at the show.

Offset's performance of some Migos classics was a further indicator of his mended relationship with Quavo. Furthermore, Offset explained on a recent Breakfast Club appearance how he and Quavo were able to fix things before their tribute to Takeoff at the recent BET Awards. "We good though, bro, we just linked up in Paris." he said. This presumably refers to the pair's coinciding trips to Paris for Fashion Week and other events this year.

