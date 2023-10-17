Offset Mobs Through New York City In “Hop Out The Van” Visual

Offset has just unleashed the highly-anticipated music video for his track, "Hop Out The Van." The song appears on his newest album SET IT OFF, and is one of the fan-favorites already. The video continues to set the tone for the music, matching its high energy feel with the bustling streets and vibrant subways of New York City. The visual perfectly complements the song's energy and message. In the "Hop Out The Van" video, Offset and his crew are seen doing various things throughout metropolitan New York. Subsequently, from the moment they step out of the car, everyone's wearing Denim Tears fits from head-to-toe. They do everything from throw cash onto the city streets and even ride the metro train, in style. Moreover, the fast-paced video matches the seemingly fast-paced lifestyle in the Big Apple that Offset is portraying in this visual.

However, Offset's star-studded video doesn't stop there; it also features cameo guest appearances by some of the industry's other heavyweights. YG and Shenseea for example make cameo appearances, adding an extra layer of cool-factor to the video. In addition, it appears that the video may have been filmed during New York Fashion Week, as the celebs recently all popped out for the occasion just last month.

Watch Offset Take On The Big Apple In "Hop Out The Van" Video

As the video unfolds, viewers are treated to a glimpse of Offset's nightlife as well. The rap sensation is spotted in a club, exuding an effortlessly cool vibe. Throughout the video, he's sporting a Denim Tears ensemble from head to toe, complete with a hoodie, hat, and jeans, which showcases his unique fashion sense and makes a statement about his individuality. Offset has definitely been in his fashion bag lately, as he was spotted at Dior's Paris Fashion week mensware runway show rocking a Michael Jackson-type fit.

Moreover, Offset's "Hop Out The Van" music video is more than just a visual accompaniment to the song; it's a cinematic journey through the heart of the city that never sleeps. Meanwhile, Offset's latest album is a certified hit and fans have been loving it. The album has appearances from Cardi B, Travis Scott, Future, Latto, and more. In fact, it's on pace to sell 85K units in its first week. How are you liking Offset's new album? Let us know on HNHH!

