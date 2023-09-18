Gunna Stunts Front Row At New York Fashion Week In Stylish Black & White Fit

The conversation around Gunna's alleged snitching isn't over, but there's no one less fazed by it than Wunna himself. Moreover, he came back to his career this year following his December release from jail, where he served time for YSL's RICO case. Now, after a sold-out New York show and a lot of fan acclaim for his new album, the rapper seems more comfortable than ever with popping outside. Not only that, but this heightened profile paired with some of his biggest commercial success to date. The College Park MC's track "fukumean" recently beat out Drake's "Search & Rescue" as the most streamed hip-hop song of 2023 in the U.S.

Furthermore, it seems that he wanted to show off his fit and look at other great ones to celebrate. Gunna recently attended the Luar fashion show for New York Fashion Week in the city this week, and looked dapper as ever while doing so. His look combined a lot of blacks and whites, from the top of his beanie all the way down to his kicks. Even if the 30-year-old's career isn't what it used to be, it's far too early and successful right now to predict whether it'll be even bigger than it ever was in the future.

Gunna Drips, Never Drowns, When He Hits Up NYFW

What's more is that, when it comes to that "snitching" conversation, people close to both him and Young Thug have denied any bad blood. For example, Thugger's father remarked during an interview with Infamous Sylvia that his Drip or Drown protégé is all good with them. "I love Gunna," Jeffery Williams Sr. stated, further addressing the actual implications of his plea deal in the case. "Gunna hasn't done anything whatsoever that can hurt us on this case. Period."

Meanwhile, this is a conversation that the "turned your back" spitter wants to lay to rest, too. During his recent concert, he gave a birthday shoutout to King Slime and called for his freedom with his stage design. Maybe we'll look back on his NYFW appearance as just another rapper hitting it up, not an impacted career trying to bounce back. Still, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

