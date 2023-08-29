Trinidad James Claims Gunna “Saved Male Hip-Hop”

Trinidad has just issued a message to Gunna’s haters. The rapper thinks it’s time people laid off his fellow Atlantan. On Sunday (August 21), Trinidad James took to his Instagram to show the Gunna some love and highlight his latest album, A Gift & a Curse. The project — making it his fourth studio album — was released earlier this summer in June. It did not feature any guest appearances.

“Please Stop Saying The Summer Was Boring. That’s a Lie you wanna make true. @gunna Saved It for Male Hip Hop. God Don’t Make Mistakes. #DAD,” James wrote in the post’s caption. A Gift & a Curse debuted at number three on the Billboard 200 chart, earning 85,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. The project was dropped off after the rapper was released from prison during the YSL Rico case in December 2022. Following his release, Gunna immediately received an onslaught of criticism and was labeled a “snitch.”

Despite Criticism, Gunna’s “A Gift & a Curse” Was A Commercial Success

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Trinidad James (@trinidadjamesgg)

Judging by Trinidad’s comment section, the majority of fans seem to agree with his sentiments. “Never understood ppl caring about another man’s personal life.. all that should matter is the art, cuz had an amazing album,” one person wrote. Another person claimed, “This album hit harder because of the context behind it! Gunna did his thang.” One fan added, “Any n*gga in these comments that act like they ain’t ducking sit gunna album let’s hear yo shit. Lol man album was dope AF harder than thug Sh*t regardless of the rico case. And I like them both. Y’all n*ggaz hating on him like he said y’all name.”

However, it appears that not everyone shares the same opinion. “You weird. You post support for a snitch then make a post about supporting the people he snitched on. That mon be f*cking y’all heads up. You lost a follower,” another person wrote. Someone else said, “@gunna you a rat azz n*gga SO I TOOK IT IN MY OWN HANDS TO DISS YO [rat emoji] AZZ… IF U SO CALLED REAL KILLAS RESPECT A RAT THE INDUSTRY IS OVER!!!!”

