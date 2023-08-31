Gunna Keeps Hitting The Gym & Sculpting His Shape In New Picture

Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gunna was away from the game for a while, but this year, he fully returned to hip-hop in ways big and small. Sure, his reintroduction fell under scrutiny and controversy due to his plea deal, but he’s certainly seen a lot of success regardless. For example, fans mostly responded positively to his new album, a Gift & a Curse, with “fukumean” becoming one of the year’s biggest rap hits. However, the YSL affiliate also revamped his public image in the purely physical sense, and started doing so far before dropping new music. With this new picture, we now have a lot of chapters in the saga of Wunna’s physical transformation.

Moreover, a new snap shows Gunna working out in athletic gear, and it’s almost too hard to recognize him. That would be true even if the picture was from another angle, since this one just captures his side profile. Still, that consideration didn’t stop fans from expressing their impressed, shocked, and downright incredulous reactions to the College Park MC’s bulk-up. While people sometimes cruelly clowned him for being a big boy compared to other rappers in his lane, that’s definitely not a valid joke to make anymore.

Gunna Shows Off More Workout Gains

What’s more is that it seems like the 30-year-old doesn’t even have to try very hard to show up in the news. There’s already been a lot of conversation around his physical transformation, but now there’s a lot of memes tying him to Donald Trump. After all, the disgraced president hired the same lawyer that got Gunna his plea deal to help him out in one of his four criminal indictments. Even though it doesn’t help the “snitching” allegations, it’s a pretty comical and curious connection from two people we can’t imagine in the same room together.

Meanwhile, it’s hard to tell what’s next for the Drip Season artist- at least, when it comes to his career. We know he’ll probably stay on his gym grind, but more releases, collaborations, and a higher profile in the game is still up in the air. It wouldn’t be surprising, but many fans wonder whether his history behind bars will ever catch up to him, especially as the YSL trial moves forward. With that in mind, come back to HNHH for the latest news and updates on Gunna.

