Gunna Scores Second Top 5 Hit Of His Career

While Gunna’s new album a Gift & a Curse didn’t make quite the initial impact that some were expecting, the project has proven it has legs. That mostly comes in the form of “fukumean” which debuted in the top 20 the week after the album came out. The song has stuck around, first getting into the top 10 and then weathering the storm of new releases from artists like Latto, Taylor Swift, and Olivia Rodrigo to hit a new peak on the Hot 100 this week.

Earlier this month, “fukumean” became Gunna’s fourth top 10 hit on the Hot 100. His first came alongside Lil Baby with the track “Drip Too Hard.” That song was a massive smash hit that went on to be certified 9x platinum. He next reached the top 10 in 2020 with the Internet Money posse cut “Lemonade.” The song also featured Don Toliver and Nav and peaked at #6 on the way to eventually being certified 4x platinum. Then his third top 10 hit came early last year with “Pushin P” alongside Young Thug and Future.

Gunna’s Impressive Chart History

But with “fukumean” Gunna didn’t just score yet another top 10 hit, but he tied his all-time high on the charts. The song’s new peak of number 4 matches the highest that “Drip Too Hard” ever reached on the charts. Fans in the comments of a post about the song congratulated the rapper. “The apology to Gunna needs to be just as loud as the disrespect!!👏 Talent outshines hatredb,” says one of the top comments on the post. “gunna washing baby ina versus it ain’t up for debate,” says another comparing him to his former collaborator Lil Baby.

The song reached a new peak during a completely unprecedented time for the Hot 100. Jason Aldean, Morgan Wallen, and Luke Combs represent the top 3 spots on the charts ahead of Gunna. It’s the first time in the entire history of the Hot 100 that all three of the top spots have been occupied by country songs. What do you think of “fukumean” reaching a new peak on the Hot 100 this week? Let us know in the comment section below.

