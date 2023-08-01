Fan Trolls Gunna For Being A “Rat,” Security Shuts Him Down

Gunna’s security shut down a man who filmed himself calling the A Gift & a Curse rapper a “rat.” In the video circulating on social media, the man trolls Gunna before threatening legal action for any retaliation by his security team.

After the man yelled out “Gunna the rat,” as the rapper walked out of a building, security quickly began pressing the man. In response, he claimed he didn’t call him a rat, before threatening to “sue the hell outta y’all.”

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – OCTOBER 12: Hip-hop artists Young Thug and Gunna attend a release party for Young Thug’s new album “PUNK” at Delilah on October 12, 2021 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

When DJ Akademiks shared the clip on Instagram, many fans in the comments sided with Gunna in the incident. “‘So I can sue the hell out of you’ is that not snitching too,” one asked. Another wrote: “Grown ass man doing shit like this. Seek gainful employment.” Check out the clip below.

Fans aren’t the only ones to call Gunna a rat. Speaking with DJ Akademiks, earlier this year, Lil Durk made similar comments. “That man told,” he said at the time.

“You should’ve went in there and kept your mouth closed. If you a rat, I fuckin’ hate you. Cause I love Thug.” Boosie Badazz also told TMZ that he’d turn down one billion dollars to collaborate with Gunna. “I don’t want to talk about a rat,” he told the outlet. “No, I ain’t even gonna say, I might incriminate myself, I don’t wanna say it. … I don’t wanna incriminate myself, what I would do with a billion dollars. I don’t wanna incriminate myself, what I would do to a rat if they gave me a rat to do business with a billion dollars.”

Fan Calls Gunna A “Rat”

Gunna addressed snitching allegations on a recent single titled, “Bread & Butter.” “Fuck I pay the lawyers all those mils for?/ Just so I won’t have to say a word to dodge a railroad…,” he raps. “Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on ’em/ On whatever you n***as on, then trust me, I’ma stand on it/ Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky shit, I fell for it/ On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it.”

