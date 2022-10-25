Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s hit single, “Pushin P,” has officially been certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for reaching at least one million sales in the U.S. The song is also expected to receive a plaque for double platinum status having surpassed two million units in July; however, it has yet to technically be certified.

The hit song reached as high as No. 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 during its run and was included on Gunna’s third studio album DS4Ever. The album as a whole debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Explaining the meaning of “Pushin P” during an interview with Billboard, earlier this year, the song’s producer, Wheezy, told the outlet: “’Pushin P’ is a lifestyle. P is more than taking care of your people, P is player, P is a gentleman and being a boss. P is bossing up your b–ch. 2022 and 2023, you’re going to be hearing ‘P’ a lot. Instead of partner, player or pimp, we’re saying ‘P.’ We’re gonna Push P to New York. Yeah, it was crazy, and we did that [record] down in Miami at Art Basel.”

The honor comes as Gunna and Young Thug await trial in the sweeping RICO case against members of YSL. The trial is scheduled for January 9, 2023.

Revisit Gunna, Future, and Young Thug’s “Pushin P” below.

[Via]