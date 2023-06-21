Hip-hop showed out for Pharrell at his first fashion show as Virgil Abloh’s successor at Louis Vuitton. Earlier this year, Louis Vuitton named Skateboard P their new creative director following the death of Abloh. The show’s guests included pop culture’s most famed faces, from Rihanna and A$AP Rocky to Jay-Z and Beyonce, as well as Kim Kardashian and many others. Offset also came out, as expected. The Migos rapper showed out in Louis Vuitton from head-to-toe, with a glass of champagne in one hand and a joint in the other in celebration of Pharrell’s massive debut.

‘Set also linked up with a number of fellow artists at the event. One clip that’s circulating Twitter includes the Atlanta native and Miguel posing for a picture. However, ‘Set also made sure to link up with the star of the show – Pharrell. A video surfaced of the “CODE” MC and the legendary producer, who worked together in the past on hit records like “Stir Fry,” were all smiles as ‘Set praised Pharrell for his latest accomplishments as the creative director of Louis Vuitton.

📸 | Offset was also spotted at Pharrell’s debut as Louis Vuitton’s menswear creative director in Paris. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ev2geZgaLg — KenBarbie™ (@itsKenBarbie) June 20, 2023

Another clip that made the rounds sees Offset and Jay-Z connecting briefly, exchanging a firm handshake in a second-long clip. Hov showed out front row for the festivities alongside his wife Beyonce, who is in the midst of her Renaissance World Tour across Europe and will perform in Hamberg, Germany tonight (June 21). Despite alleged tension between Offset and Jay-Z in the past, it’s nice to see them link up with smiles on their face.

Jay-Z also hit the stage on Tuesday night with Pharrell to celebrate the incredible milestone. Hov came through to perform a few collabs with Skateboard P, including “Frontin’.” He also dove into a few other records, such as “N***as In Paris” and “PSA.” Clearly, it was a big night for Pharrell and he certainly pulled out all of the stops to make it happen. Check out the clips with Offset above and let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.

