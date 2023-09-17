Offset Cheating Allegations Resurface After Kai Cenat Stream, Cardi B Reacts

When he's with his family, there's no denying that Offset has a lot of love in his heart for his five children and wife, Cardi B. Of course, the Atlanta native isn't perfect, and he has admitted to cheating on his partner in the past. At one point, the Invasion of Privacy artist filed for divorce from Set, which ultimately led him to get his act together. They've since been able to turn their relationship drama into art, bringing them plenty of money to continue filling up their luxurious wardrobes.

While the New York-born performer has been finishing her summer by promoting her new "Bongos" collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, her other half has been busy generating hype for his upcoming LP. Rather than doing traditional interviews, the "Ric Flair Drip" hitmaker decided to join Kai Cenat for a 24-hour live stream, during which plenty of laughs were shared. Unfortunately, the positive moments from the lengthy video are being overshadowed by new allegations of him cheating on Bardi during frequent off-camera moments edited together in the clip below.

Offset Sparks Rumours While Staying at Kai Cenat's

Before things got too out of hand, the Hustlers actress had the help of her fanbase in dispelling the gossip. "Y'all are lying and just putting random clips together," @updatesofcardi tweeted this weekend. "They were laughing because they caught him sleeping, and that's definitely his brand manager/cousin."

"Exactly," Cardi quote tweeted that post. "The fact that they had to watch a 24-hour stream to fake piece things together is EMBARRASSING," she added as "Offcheat" began trending on Elon Musk's website. "They some do bads lmaoooooooo."

Cardi B Clears Her Man's Name As "Offcheat" Trends on Twitter

Scroll further to read what Twitter trolls are saying about Offset's latest bout of cheating allegations. Do you think that all the drama unfolding is a PR stunt for the music he, Cardi B, and Nicki Minaj have been dropping lately? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

