Offset recently opened up about infidelity in his relationship with Cardi B.

Offset Discusses Cheating On Cardi B: “I Was Young”

Offset reflected on cheating on his wife, Cardi B, during a new interview on Way Up With Angela Yee. The Migos rapper says that he was “young,” on drugs, and making “bad decisions” at the time.

“Really it was our communication,” he said. “We got married and our communication was good, but it wasn’t like… I wasn’t saying my wants and needs and vice versa. We both in front center stage. All our business always public. I was young, I was on different sh*t. I was on lean and sh*t too, I was making bad decisions, not really realizing it was affecting my family.”

Offset Performs With Cardi B

CHANDLER, ARIZONA – FEBRUARY 11: Cardi B and Offset perform at Cardi B and Offset Headline Hall of Fame Party 2023 at Gila River Resorts & Casinos – Wild Horse Pass on February 11, 2023 in Chandler, Arizona. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Capture Studio Group)

Regardless of his past, Offset says that he’s grown over the years.“Why y’all think she love how she love me?” he said. “Like my growth. I have showed I’m a real one. Like I’m not going to keep playing with you because it’s affecting you and it’s heartbreaking and it’s wrong.”

Elsewhere in Offset’s chat with Angela Yee, he reflected on the tragic death of his Migos partner, Takeoff, and the impact his passing had on him over the last year. He admitted that he’s still “not healed” and cries “every day about this sh*t.” “At some point, it f*cks me up every day,” he further revealed. Check out the full interview below.

Offset Sits Down With Angela Yee

The comments come following the release of Offset and Cardi’s new single, “Jealous,” on which they shut down more recent allegations of infidelity between the two. “Jealousy that sh*t gon’ eat your heart out / It’s a AR sawed-off we’ll slow your squad out,” Offset raps during the song. “It’s the beast you brought out / It’s a feast we ball out / I’ll eat your heart out / I’ll pull ya card out.”

