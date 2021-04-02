infidelity
- RelationshipsStephen A. Smith Incensed By Viewer Who Slept With His Friend's GirlThe "ESPN" host doesn't have time for notions of infidelity.By Ben Mock
- SportsDwyane Wade Reflects On Telling Gabrielle Union About Getting Another Woman PregnantWade's son Xavier was conceived while he and Union were on a break in 2013.By Ben Mock
- TVSteve Harvey Reportedly Fires Social Media Manager Over Divorce Rumors, Viral Comedian TweetHarvey has had a pretty wild week.By Ben Mock
- RelationshipsOffset Says He Was "Lit" When He Accused Cardi B Of CheatingOffset backtracks after accusing Cardi B of cheating on him. By Aron A.
- RelationshipsOffset Discusses Cheating On Cardi B: “I Was Young”Offset recently opened up about infidelity in his relationship with Cardi B.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsRauw Alejandro Rumored To Be Dating Camila Cabello After Rosalia SplitRauw Alejandro and Camila Cabello are rumored to be dating.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJuelz Santana Denies Cheating On Kimbella, Admits To Infidelity In The Past"I pride myself on being faithful, 'cuz there was a time I wasn't," the Harlem-born rap star wrote on his Instagram Story.By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsGabrielle Union Blasts Critics After Admitting To Cheating On First HusbandGabrielle Union is clapping back at critics who called her out for admitting to cheating on her first husband, Chris Howard.By Erika Marie
- SportsNia Long Calls Ime Udoka Scandal "Devastating" For Their SonShe also said it was "heartbreaking" that the Celtics made the scandal public, especially considering they haven't checked in on her.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsBeyoncé Appears To Reference JAY-Z's Infidelity & Beef With Solange Several Times On "Renaissance""We don't need the world's acceptance / They're too hard on me / They're too hard on you, boy," the mother of three sings on "Plastic On The Sofa."By Hayley Hynes
- SportsJake Paul Claims Conor McGregor Takes Steroids, Cheats On WifeIt all started when Conor called Paul a "flop."By Alexander Cole
- SportsCam Newton Admits To Fathering Child Outside Of Previous RelationshipNewton was with Kia Proctor, the mother of four of his seven children, at the time that he welcomed a child. He says talking about it is "embarrassing."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsWill Smith Says There's "Never Been Infidelity" In Marriage With Jada Pinkett SmithWill Smith says there's been no infidelity in his marriage with Jada Pinkett Smith.By Cole Blake
- RelationshipsJayda Cheaves Answers If She's Willing To Rekindle Lil Baby RomanceShe confirmed that the rapper cheated on her and "maybe" they could rebuild in the future, but for now, "It's so much damage."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsStevie J Apologizes To Faith Evans For "Publicly Humiliating" Her In Leaked VideoHe also backtracked on his claims that she cheated on him and says he was "just in the moment."By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsTameka Foster Recalls Catching Usher With Another WomanThe singer's ex-wife shared a tale in her memoir about an unfortunate incident that allegedly occurred while they were dating.By Erika Marie
- Relationships21 Savage Catches Heat For Saying Women Who Cheat Are Being "Conquered" By MenA man who cheats is doing the conquering, but if a woman cheats on her man, their "whole castle is now like, vulnerable," says the rapper.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsMontana Yao Forgives Malik Beasley, Goes Off On Larsa PippenMontana claimed that Larsa tried to get Malik to go to fertility clinics with her, and Larsa has clapped back.By Erika Marie
- GossipDr. Dre's Alleged Mistresses Will Testify In Tense Divorce: ReportThere were alleged moves being made to keep the women out of court.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsJoseline Hernandez Takes Aim At Faith Evans: "B*tch You A Hoe"The Puerto Rican Princess claims Stevie told her Faith cheated on him & said Faith's son almost killed her daughter.By Erika Marie