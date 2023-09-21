Dwyane Wade Reflects On Telling Gabrielle Union About Getting Another Woman Pregnant

In a recent episode of Club Shay Shay, Dwyane Wade reflected on a 2013 incident where he got a woman other than Gabrielle Union pregnant. “Way harder to have a conversation with my now-wife. You try to think of everything possible. You’re thinking about it all, and it is all scary. The one situation is scary enough, but you know this is gonna hurt someone that you’ve been building a relationship and a life with. We were in the playoffs, I think, even going into the finals that year. Man, that was a rough time for me. You’ve got a lot on your mind, and you’re keeping something from people you love. At night, when it’s just you and your thoughts, those thoughts are loud.”

Back in 2021, Union detailed her own reaction to the incident in her memoir. "To say I was devastated is to pick a word on a low shelf for convenience. I have not had words, and even after untold amounts of therapy I am not sure I have them now. I would have sold my soul for a win. To get out of the endless cycle of loss. The experience of Dwyane having a baby so easily while I was unable to left my soul not just broken into pieces, but shattered into fine dust scattering in the wind." Wade has a son, Xavier, from the incident.

Wade Has Emotional Tribute For AI

Away from his relationship, Wade was recently enshrined into the Basketball Hall of Fame. His orange jacket was given to him by one of his heroes, Allen Iverson. "It means everything to me," Wade told PEOPLE at the time. "I wear the number three jersey because of Allen Iverson and just have so much respect for that man. No one has been able to use [Iverson] yet, and that I'm the first one to be able to say Allen Iverson has presented me into the Hall of Fame…that right there, if you tell 17-year-old Dwyane that, I wouldn't believe you."

Initially, Wade wanted his longtime Miami Heat co-star Udonis Haslem to present him. However, your presenter must be an existing Hall of Famer and Haslem only announced his retirement this offseason. "So, when I started thinking about guys that are Hall-of-Famers, guys that I looked up to, right away three names came to mind," Wade says. "It's Michael Jordan, it's Kobe Bryant, and it's Allen Iverson. Obviously, my brother Kobe couldn't be in that seat, couldn't be in one of those chairs to present me in." Eventually, Wade settled on the Sixers legend.

