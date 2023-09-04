Dwyane Wade’s Family Attends Beyoncé’s Birthday Concert In Style

Music phenom Beyoncé continues to rock the world with her Renaissance World Tour, traveling all over wowing fans and raking in tons of money. Throughout her various shows, the biggest and brightest stars have come out to support the singer’s amazing performances. Another big name(s) she can check off the list is the Wade family. Former NBA superstar and now Hall-Of-Famer, Dwyane Wade, his wife Gabrielle Union, and their kids, recently attended the Saturday show on September 2. The show took place in Los, Angeles California, and came just days before Beyoncé’s birthday, which is today, September 4. The first day in L.A. was September 1.

Additionally, one more date will be performed in the City of Angels tonight (September 4). That one should be a doozy and sold out. Because it is her special day, she has been requesting fans to bring out their best silver outfits to help celebrate. That was also the dress code for the show Dwyane and his family went to, but not all of them wore the proper attire.

Maybe Dwyane Wade Did Not Get The Memo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

As you can see in the photos above from Dwyane Wade’s Instagram account, most of the gang, especially Gabrielle, donned silver. However, Mr. Wade appeared to be too cool for the rules. The only bit of silver color thrown into the outfit is a bracelet that possesses a family mantra on it. It is referred to as the Way of Wade slogan, and it says, “Make your own way.” The former Miami Heat shooting guard captioned the post, “Style is generational 😉 #Renaissance #RenaissanceWorldTour #Night2.”

What are your initial thoughts on these photos from Dwyane Wade and his family ahead of the Beyoncé concert? Does B bring out all of the biggest stars for her concert, or does someone else do it better? Is she the biggest female artist in the world still? We want to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around the world of pop culture.

