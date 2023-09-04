JiDion Allegedly Catches EDP445 In Yet Another Predator Sting Operation: Watch

JiDion is known for his outlandish pranks on YouTube. Overall, he is a hilarious creator who has made some wild videos. Typically, these videos will rack up millions of views and it ends up netting him quite a few subscribers. Moreover, the man is also known for streaming, which has certainly also led to his popularity. If you remember, JiDion is the man who once got his hair cut courtside at an NBA game, much to the bewilderment of both teams.

Recently, however, he teamed up with a man by the name of Skeeter Jean. This man is known for catching child predators on YouTube and TikTok. Essentially, the man uses an adult who poses as a child online. They then start talking to an adult in an effort to see if the adult will ask them to meet up in a sexual manner. Subsequently, Skeeter ambushes the man and questions them about their predatory ways. These videos always go viral, and they mimic the format of To Catch A Predator.

JiDion Takes Down EDP

Above, you can see that JiDion and Skeeter allegedly caught EDP445 in yet another predator sting. For those who don’t know, EDP was caught texting what he believed to be a 13-year-old girl. This predator sting was done by the Predator Poachers. However, they mishandled the case and EDP, a Philadelphia Eagles YouTuber, was never convicted. That said, it appears as though JiDion and Skeeter are doing their due diligence with this sting, and have yet to post the video. However, we did get a small snippet, where EDP seems to be incredibly upset over the situation.

Additionally, JiDion is wearing a cupcake costume, which is a reference to EDP’s cupcake excuse from back in the day. Of course, fans are very interested in seeing the full video. However, it remains to be seen when it will be released. Let us know what you think of this situation, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for updates on this developing story.

