Beyonce Breaks Another Concert Record With “Renaissance” Tour

Everybody is talking about the Renaissance tour including the tens of thousands of fans attending. Those fans have started to add up which has led to the tour breaking numerous records for the money it’s grossing. The newest extremely impressive record deals in month-long gross. The Renaissance tour broke the record for the biggest one-month gross in history for its impressive month of July. Across 11 shows the tour made $127.6 million officially breaking the record. The previous record holder was Bad Bunny who once racked up $123 million in a single month of touring.

The momentum of the Renaissance tour isn’t slowing down any time soon. Beyonce recently took to her Instagram story to ask fans to bring out their most glistening silver clothes at future shows. “Virgo season is upon us. This tour has been such a joy and as we approach the last month, my birthday wish is to celebrate with you wearing your most fabulous silver fashions to the shows 8.23-9.22,” she posted to her story. “We’ll surround ourselves in a shimmering human disco ball each night. Everybody mirroring each other’s joy. Virgo season together in the house of chrome. See you there!”

Read More: Beyonce Shares The Third Amazon Exclusive “Renaissance” Merch Drop

Beyonce Collecting Tour Gross Records

Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour earns the biggest one-month gross in Boxscore history with $127.6 million in July, Billboard reports. pic.twitter.com/K7F3lkCvrE — Pop Base (@PopBase) August 24, 2023

The Renaissance tour has become caught up in another major pop culture scandal. Earlier this month fans were shocked to hear that Lizzo was being sued by three of her former dancers for creating a hostile work environment. Just hours after the news broke Beyonce skipped over Lizzo’s name while performing the Queens Remix of “Break My Soul” during a tour stop.

Her mother Tina Knowles eventually stepped in to tell fans that they were reading into things too much. Beyonce herself seemed to confirm that during a recent show in Atlanta. While on stage she made a declaration that’s hard to misinterpret, saying “I love you, Lizzo.” When Lizzo broke her silence on the situation she denied the allegations made against her. What do you think of Beyonce breaking another record for tour gross? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Tina Knowles Shuts Down Beyonce Toilet Seat Rumor

[Via]