Beyonce Breaks Massive Concert Grossing Milestone

Everybody has been talking about the Renaissance Tour. After making its way across Europe Beyonce brought the show to North America and is making news every single night. One of the biggest reasons is the constant stream of celebrities showing up in attendance for every single show. Between Renaissance, Taylor Swift’s “Eras” Tour, and Drake’s “It’s All A Blur” tour there are hundreds of celebs showing up to see a concert every single night. In just the past few weeks alone everyone from Oprah to Kamala Harris and even Madonna have shown up to see Queen B perform.

Now after a recent series of shows at MetLife stadium Beyonce has added another massive record to her collection. She earned the highest-grossing concerts by a female artist in history with $16.5 million generated each night during her stay. After the news broke fans reached out to congratulate and praise Bey. “I don’t think y’all really understand she’s not even done with the tour yet,” one comment reads. “Her shows are good that lady dancing n singing for hours over the age 40 got 3kids and don’t look even a lil tired,” says another excited fan.

Beyonce Breaks Concert Grossing Record

Earlier this week Beyonce proved just how dedicated she is to bringing quality performances to her fans. Her show in Maryland was forced to start late due to weather delays. As a result, Beyonce decided to pay $100k herself in order to keep public transportation open for her fans.

Beyonce also found herself swept up in drama surrounding Lizzo recently. The “About Damn Time” singer was recently sued by former dancers and accused of creating a hostile working environment. Lizzo is one of the names listed in the Queens Remix of Bey’s hit song “Break My Soul” but in her first performance after the allegations were made public, Lizzo’s name was skipped over. Though she was ultimately returned to the performances many fans still see her being left out as a slight. What do you think of Beyonce’s newest record-breaking tour milestone? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Beyonce Awards Washington DC Extra Special “RENAISSANCE” Tour Title

[Via]