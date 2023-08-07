Beyonce Awards Washington DC Extra Special “RENAISSANCE” Tour Title

Even with a few minor speedbumps – such as crew members forgetting to put Beyonce’s ladder in place, or getting a bit too handsy while helping her down – the RENAISSANCE World Tour has been going well so far. For her most recent North American stop, the mother of three performed for Kamala Harris and her husband. The Vice President and her partner joined tens of thousands of others in Washington, DC on Sunday. Not only did Bey give her audience yet another stellar performance, but she also dished out $100K to pay for the local transit to run an hour later due to the bad weather patrons were forced to endure on their way home.

Besides her naturally generous spirit, it’s likely the “Halo” singer was so willing to help out the BeyHive in the nation’s capital due to their “ENERGY.” During the upbeat song, on which Queen B collaborated with BEAM, she’s made a tradition of having her audience go dead silent when she sings the lyrics, “Look around, eerybody on mute.” With each performance, the crowd has gotten better at playing along with her game. According to a tweet on Monday (August 7) morning, Beyonce has crowned DC as the winner of her “war.”

Read More: Beyonce Pays To Extend Metro Hours, Helping Fans Commute Home From Renaissance Tour

Beyonce Has Big Love for Fans in Washington DC

In response to the news, one fan retweeted a video from the moment that Beyonce was stunned by her crowd. Due to their complete silence, a literal echo could be heard in the stadium. This led the Houston native to crack a not-so-subtle smile before giving out the award.

As you may recall, a fan of Beyonce’s was stabbed last month while dancing in a gas station parking lot. The “CUFF IT” hitmaker was sure to show the late man love during a recent performance, and his killer has since been charged with a hate crime. Read more about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates. RIP.

Read More: 17-Year-Old Charged With A Hate Crime After Stabbing Beyonce Fan To Death

[Via]