washington
- SportsDesmond Howard Hilariously Mispronounces Michael Penix Jr. On "ESPN College Gameday"Is BPE the hot new slang?By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureBeyonce Awards Washington DC Extra Special "RENAISSANCE" Tour TitleDuring "ENERGY," Bey has been tasking her audience with staying extra quiet after she sings, "eerybody on mute."By Hayley Hynes
- MusicDrake Stunned By L & H Cup Bras In D.C.Drake has been getting a ton of undergarments during his tour.By Alexander Cole
- MusicPras Michel Conspiracy Trial BeginsThe Fugees member faces charges like conspiracy and witness tampering, and could be in prison for up to 22 years.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsShy Glizzy Feels "Underrated" On New SingleThe D.C. native is bringing fans a pretty spacey vibe on this new trap cut.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureWashington Music Festival Arrest Prevented Potential Mass Shooting This Weekend, Police SayWitnesses notified security after seeing a man "inhale an unknown substance" from a balloon before producing two 9mm pistols from his trunk and loading them with ammunition.By Hayley Hynes
- Life1 Dead And 3 Injured In D.C. ShootingA 15-year-old boy has died following a mass shooting at a Juneteenth music festival.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsClinton Portis' Prison Sentence In NFL Fraud Case RevealedPortis recently pled guilty to defrauding the NFL's healthcare plan.By Alexander Cole
- SportsRobert Griffin III Shoots His Shot With The Washington Football TeamA quarterback job in Washington just opened up.By Alexander Cole
- SportsDerrius Guice Accused By 74-Year-Old Woman Of Sexual AssaultThe woman says LSU knew about the incident but kept it hidden and refused to punish the running back.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith & Washington Football Team Part Ways: ReportThe Washington Football Team is looking to go in a different direction.By Alexander Cole
- PoliticsMeek Mill Angered By Double Standard After Capitol RiotsMeek Mill can't believe some of the rioters have been given house arrest.By Alexander Cole
- SportsNFL Reveals Official Playoff ScheduleThe NFL playoff schedule for Wild Card Weekend has been announced.By Cole Blake
- SportsDwayne Haskins Comments On Being Released By WashingtonDwayne Haskins is ready to grow from this experience.By Alexander Cole
- SportsCleveland Indians To Abandon Team Name: ReportThe Cleveland Indians are expected to drop their team name this week.By Cole Blake
- SportsGiants Bench Golden Gate Following Complaints About UsageThe Giants benched Golden Tate for his recent outburst regarding his role in the offense.By Cole Blake
- SportsBrowns Reach Winning Record For First Time In 6 YearsThe Browns have a winning record for the first time in 6 years.By Cole Blake
- SportsWashington Makes Jason Wright First Black Team President In NFL HistoryThe Washington NFL Team just made a historic hire.By Alexander Cole
- SportsAlex Smith Cleared For Full Football Activity, Following Gruesome Leg InjuryAlex Smith says he has been cleared for full football activity.By Cole Blake
- SportsWashington NFL Team To Retire Name Monday: ReportWashington's NFL team will officially disown their team name on Monday.By Cole Blake