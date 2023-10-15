Desmond Howard Hilariously Mispronounces Michael Penix Jr. On “ESPN College Gameday”

Desmond Howard has gone viral for a misheard chant while covering the Border War rivalry game over the weekend. As #7 Washington and #8 Oregon prepared to face off in their first-ever top-ten clash, Howard was working the crowd alongside Harry the Husky, Washington's mascot. "He got the Big Penix Energy! I said, he got that Big Penix Energy!" Howard chanted in reference to Washington QB and Heisman front-runner Michael Penix Jr.. However, as Penix's surname is pronounced "Pee-nix", Howard's energy chanting definitely made it sound like he was saying "Big Penis Energy" instead.

As for the game itself, it was a true instant classic. The two PNW schools engaged a thrilling shootout that saw Washington survive and stay undefeated as Oregon's kicker shanked a game-tying field goal as time expired. The Dawg faithful stormed the field to celebrate Washington's 36-33 win. Penix Jr. had another stellar game, throwing for 302 yards and four touchdowns. Meanwhile, running back Dillon Johnson added another score on the ground along with a 100-yard game. Cooking the secondary all game long, two Washington receivers surpassed 100 yards on the day.

Penix Jr. And Washington Eye Pac-12 Glory

Rising to #5 in the latest AP poll, Washington has a stretch of easy games before a tough slate to end the season. Arizona State and Stanford are up next, a pair of teams that have three wins between them. However, the Huskies will have to be wary of the Cardinal especially, who upset Colorado this past weekend. After that, the season ends with games against USC, Utah, Oregon State, and the last Apple Cup of the Pac-12 era against Washington State.

Meanwhile, Penix Jr. is second in passing yards and fourth in touchdowns. He is far and away the current Heisman favorite and looks like a completely different QB to the one that began their career at Indiana in 2018. As for the now #9 Oregon, they have a similar schedule to Washington. Games against Washington State, Utah, USC, and Oregon State will prove to be solid tests. However, they should be able to grab wins against Cal and Arizona State. However, it appears that their Pac-12 title hopes are over unless someone like USC begins to slide hard. The Trojans lost their first game of the season this weekend, being blown out by Notre Dame.

