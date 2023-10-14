Deion Sanders Stunned As Colorado Blows 29-0 Lead Against Stanford

Deion Sanders was almost left speechless after his Colorado Buffaloes blew a 29-0 halftime lead to lose in double overtime to Stanford. "From youth on, I don't remember being up 29-0 and losing a football game, I really don't. This is a little tough for me," Sanders admitted in his post-game press conference. Furthermore, Sanders chalked the loss up to complacency. "I talked to them about the old cliche people say -- it's 0-0 but that's not true. It's not 0-0, it's 29-0. I felt complacency going into the half because we stalled offensively, gave up some yardage as well. Just didn't like how I felt going in at halftime. We come back out and here comes complacency. Here comes that team that I can't stand, that you can't stand it. You can't understand how in the world that happens to us. But it did."

With famous faces Cedric the Entertainer in attendance, Colorado raced out to a 29-0 lead and early in the third quarter, had a 99.8% probability of winning the Pac-12 matchup. However, the Cardinal preserved, outscoring the Buffs 46-14 across the second half and overtime. It became the biggest comeback in Stanford history, as well as the biggest blown lead in Colorado history. After barely escaping 1-win Arizona State last week thanks to a field goal, Colorado had to watch as a game-ending field goal sealed their loss to 1-win Stanford.

Colorado Eye Brutal Stretch To End Season

Sitting at 4-3, Colorado will need to bounce back in a serious way to secure bowl eligibility. However, that is easier said than done given how the rest of their season looks. Four of their five remaining opponents are currently ranked, with all four ranked in the top 20. Meanwhile, their only unranked opponent, Arizona, recently pushed USC to triple overtime. It is by no means an easy feat for Colorado to reach 6-6, let alone a winning record.

Despite this, they will have a week to recover. Next weekend is Colorado's bye, where they will look to shore up a defense that ranks 7th worst in the country in terms of points allowed. After that, the first game of their season-ending gauntlet is a road game against #18 UCLA. Colorado will have two more home games this season (#15 Oregon State, Arizona). However, they will finish the season with back-to-back road games (#19 Washington State, #16 Utah).

