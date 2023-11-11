Deion Sanders & Colorado Lose Fourth Consecutive Game

A field goal as time expired doomed Colorado to a 34-31 loss to Arizona and their fourth loss in a row. For most of the game, the Buffs had gone toe-to-toe with the ranked Wildcats. However, both defenses had stepped up after Arizona tied the game at 31 early in the fourth quarter. After four punts (two per team), Colorado missed an opportunity to take the lead through a 44-yard field goal. That gave Arizona just under five minutes to methodically drive their way down the field and seal the game with a 24-yard kick of their own.

The result knocks the Buffs down to 4-6 on the season and 1-6 in conference play. Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders threw for 262 yards and two touchdowns. However, he also took three more sacks, taking his season total to 48. Furthermore, Arizona's win comes amidst a period of uncertainty for the university. A $240 million deficit in the school's budget has lead the administration to announce that everything from layoffs to terminating some varsity athletics programs will be considered as a remedy.

Colorado's Bowl Window Nearly Shut

Furthermore, the loss almost entirely eliminates Colorado's chances of playing in a bowl game next month. Bowl eligibility requires a 6-6 record, except in highly unusual circumstances. To achieve that this season, the Buffs would need back-to-back road wins against Washington State and ranked Utah over the next fortnight. While a win against Washington State is feasible, Colorado would likely need a miracle to overcome the Utes.

While Sanders has stated that the team cares about wins, not bowl games, even he would admit that the season has turned into a disaster. Just a few months ago, Colorado was the talk of the college football world, having gone 3-0 in its non-conference schedule. However, they are now once against one of the worst teams in the Pac-12. Furthermore, questions have been raised once more about Sanders' recruiting style. Despite overhauling essentially the entire roster, Sanders objectively failed to bring in solid units for the O- and D-lines.

