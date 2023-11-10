University Of Arizona To Consider Cutting Athletics Programs In Cost-Saving Measure

The University of Arizona has announced that it will have to consider cutting athletics programs to help balance the books. According to sources with knowledge of a monthly faculty senate meeting, the university is facing a $240M financial shortage. Furthermore, the athletics department was highlighted as a significant drain on the university's finances. This includes a $55M loan the university made to the athletics department to help weather the stressors of the pandemic. According to the latest financial disclosures from the university, the operating budget of the athletics department is $100M.

As a result, the suggestion has been made to cut a number of the school's varsity athletics programs, of which there are currently 23. Next year, Arizona leaves for the Big 12 along with Colorado, Utah, and Arizona State. On average, Big 12 schools sponsor 17 varsity programs. That means it could be the end of the road for niche sports such as triathlon, ice hockey, lacrosse, and rugby. However, it remains to be seen what will be on the table.

Arizona Looking At Multiple Solutions

“Everything is on the table in terms of dealing with athletics. This is an issue that is going to require a lot of tough decisions," Arizona president Robert Robbins said. Furthermore, faculty members requested that athletic director Dave Heeke be present at future senate meetings, especially for the topic of the athletic department. Additionally, physics professor Johann Rafelski urged Robbins to consider selling the athletics department to an outside vendor. “People who are qualified to run an athletics department may turn it into a profit. We could perhaps get a good sales price," Rafelski said.

More meetings are expected to be held in the coming weeks as the school considers their next step. However, Robbins noted that the school intended to release its plans for cost-saving measures by December 15 at the latest. This is a developing story and we will have updates as and when they emerge. This weekend, the football team takes on Colorado in one of the last matches of the Pac-12 regular season.

