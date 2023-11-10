Shedeur Sanders’ Rolls-Royce Booted By Colorado Campus Police

The Rolls-Royce of Colorado Buffaloes starting quarterback Shedeur Sanders was booted by campus police this week. A now-deleted video of the car was posted to social media by a member of the Sports Information department, showing the boot on the expensive car. It's unclear how much Sanders was fined for the parking violation by the campus police. But it's quickly becoming a growing problem for the team.

As mentioned, Shedeur is just the latest member of the football team to feel the wrath of campus parking enforcement. Back in September, Shedeur's father, head coach Deion Sanders, saw his Lamborghini clamped. Meanwhile, defensive back Cam'Ron Silmon Craig posted proof of a $3000 fine given for 52 parking violations. "It seems to be an ongoing problem on campus that needs to be fixed. We've had cars getting towed for parking near Folsom Field," one player told journalist Josh Tolle.

Colorado Eyeing Tough End To The Season

If parking issues were bad enough, the Buffs must find a way to end the season on a high note. The Buffs dropped their third consecutive game last weekend, falling below .500 for the first time this season. It came as a late rally against Oregon State fell short and the Buffs were knocked off 26-19. It's now been a full month since Colorado's last win, a 27-24 victory over Arizona State. Furthermore, the bowl window is closing bit by bit. Colorado, who are 4-5, need two wins from their last three games to be bowl-eligible.

Unfortunately for the Buffs, they have a rough schedule to close out the Pac-12 season. Up next is #21 Arizona, who are coming off three consecutive victories against ranked opponents. Then there is Washington State, who are 4-5 after a white-hot start to the season. Finally, they end the season against #18 Utah, who are 7-2. While Sanders has said the team isn't thinking about bowl season, it would be an incredibly disappointing end to a season that started off so well. The Wildcats are 10.5 favorites against the Buffs this weekend.

