- MusicLil Nas X Claims He Was Accepted To University For Biblical Studies, Former College President Denies ItWere you fooled? By Zachary Horvath
- MusicKid Cudi Receives Honorary Master's Degree In FashionKid Cudi's fashion career has taken another step.By Cole Blake
- MusicRick Ross Visits Georgia State University To Speak With Law StudentsRick Ross spoke with students taking a course on his career at GSU.By Cole Blake
- SportsUniversity Of Arizona To Consider Cutting Athletics Programs In Cost-Saving MeasureThe school reportd a deficit of $240M.By Ben Mock
- SportsShaq's Daughter To Announce College Commitment This WeekendMe'Arah, the #33 player in next year's recruiting class, will declare for one of eight colleges.By Ben Mock
- SportsAngel Reese Says She Can No Longer Attend Classes In PersonReese opened up about the impact of her celebrity status with Teen Vogue.By Ben Mock
- MusicRick Ross' Career & Legal Dealings To Be Focus Of New Law School CourseA new law school course will be going in-depth on the career of Rick Ross.By Cole Blake
- SportsCharles Barkley To Leave $5 Million To Auburn University In His WillHe wants to ensure Auburn University remains diverse.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicKendrick Lamar Attends Sister's College GraduationKendrick Lamar celebrated his sister's college graduation over the weekend.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Remixes "Nice & Slow" After Receiving DoctorateUsher celebrates his honorary Doctorate from Berklee.By Caroline Fisher
- SportsBronny James Jr. Is Officially A Five-Star RecruitBronny continues to rise up the ranks.By Alexander Cole
- GramKodak Black Enrolls In Arizona State UniversityKodak Black is going to college. By Aron A.
- SportsLeBron James Comments On Bronny's College DecisionLeBron made some interesting comments.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBryce James Gets His Very First D-1 College OfferBryce James is already making big waves.By Alexander Cole
- Random13-Year-Old Girl Becomes Youngest Person Accepted To Medical SchoolA 13-year-old girl has been accepted into med school, making her the youngest to do so.By Cole Blake
- SportsRussell Wilson Name Drops Ciara During College Commencement SpeechRussell Wilson couldn't resist.By Alexander Cole
- SportsBronny James Jr's College Recruitment Ranking RevealedBronny James Jr. will be heading to college in 2023.By Alexander Cole
- Pop CultureCardi B Congratulates Megan Thee Stallion On Graduating CollegeCardi B congratulated Megan Thee Stallion for graduating college, on Twitter, this weekend.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureLil Uzi Vert Fan Graduates College After Rapper Promises To Pay His TuitionRaheel Ahmad is set to graduate from Temple University after Lil Uzi Vert offered to pay for his tuition.By Alex Zidel
- Pop CultureDeion Sanders Doesn't Believe Boosie Badazz Will Actually Enroll At Jackson State UniversityThe school's head coach spoke about Boosie's recent revelation while on his podcast.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureFamily Of Astroworld Victim Setting Up Scholarship In Their HonorThe family of a victim from Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival is setting up a scholarship in his honor.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureMegan Thee Stallion Shares Sultry College Graduation PhotosMegan Thee Stallion makes everything hotter. By Taylor McCloud
- GramMegan Thee Stallion Edges Closer To Degree: "Finna Graduate College"The Houston rapper shared a photo of her "Real Hot Girl Sh*t" graduation cap.By Erika Marie