Rick Ross Visits Georgia State University To Speak With Law Students

Rick Ross recently stopped by Georgia State University to speak with law students who are taking a 13-week course on the rapper. The curriculum covers various legal contracts that helped shape Rick Ross’s career and provides students the opportunity to learn about drafting, interpreting, and negotiating deals associated with the music industry.

“As a lover of rap music, Hip-Hop culture, and in celebration of the 50th Anniversary of Hip-Hop, I could not think of a better time to study the career of a visionary like Rick Ross,” Professor Mo Ivory stated in a press release. Ivory further added: “When I began my research on Ross, I realized early on that my students would learn about a businessman who turned his love of music into an empire that includes massive real estate holdings, food and beverage franchises, investments in the car and bike industry, literary works and corporate equity ownership.”

Rick Ross On The "Legendz Of The Streetz Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Rick Ross performs onstage during the Legendz Of The Streetz Tour Reloaded at State Farm Arena on March 05, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Rick Ross' appearance at Georgia State University comes following the release of his new album with Meek Mill, Too Good To Be True. HitsDailyDouble is reporting that the album will likely move between 30-35k copies during the first week. Meek defended the low expectations in several posts on Twitter over the weekend. He wrote in part: "It’s says me and Ross on pace to sell 35k first week I would post if it said 350k… I’m too nice and rich to be rapping in a control music environment that’s why we dropping music on Fridays it’s doesn’t make sense …. Now we all own our music we getting the tech built to put people on our own musical subscriptions and we gone let direct to consumer see if rap if doing well." Check out Ross' appearance at GSU below.

Professor Mo Ivory Meets Up With Rick Ross

Following the release of Too Good To Be True, Rick Ross and Meek Mill will be headlining Hot 97's, Winter Jam. Be on the lookout for further updates on their latest album on HotNewHipHop.

