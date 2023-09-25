Rick Ross Unveils A Secret To Building His Wealth, Says He Put Aside His First $1 Million From Def Jam

Mississippi-born and Carol City-raised, Rick Ross has built up quite a reputable brand over his lengthy rap tenure. Since the late 2000s, Rozay has come a long way from his first hit, "Hustlin,'" back in 2006. The man has 11 albums, with a few of them earning a deluxe version. Throughout all of those projects, some of the biggest hits have come from the MMG label head. Solo songs like "Aston Martin Music" helped build this luxurious image around the rappe, giving him his own identity.

On top of the musical success, he is also a businessman and an affluent one at that. He has imprints on the food industry like Wingstop and Checkers. He also is in the alcohol world with Belaire Rosé Champagne and 1800. Ross simply knows marketing and advertising like no one else. So much so, that universities are starting to offer courses on how the rapper has gone to become the man he is today. He is all about sharing his knowledge and he recently did that on a local Miami podcast.

Rick Ross Was Not Satisfied: Listen

In some information grabbed from the Daily Deposits Miami podcast and AllHipHop, Ross shared one way that he began to grow his bank account. This story comes from the time he signed with Jay-Z and Def Jam. He netted a seven-figure contract worth at least $1 million and saved it all. Ross then decided to challenge himself to reach another money milestone. After his original goal, he upped it to $5 million. In the podcast, Ross said, "F*** a mil. You got that right off the rip, you got to readjust this s***. Now it’s five [million]." He went on to mention that he became inspired to save it, saying, "I ain't even touch that, I ain't even buy a car." This strategy seemed to work out in the end because his net worth now stands anywhere from $45 to $150 million.

