Rick Ross & Meek Mill To Headline Hot 97’s Winter Jam After “Too Good To Be True” Collab

Rick Ross and Meek Mill will be headlining Hot 97's Winter Jam lineup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City on December 30. The performance comes fresh off of the release of their new collaborative album, Too Good To Be True. Other performers at the event will include Lola Brooke, Shenseea, Byron Messiah, Tee Jay, and more.

According to The Source, Funkmaster Flex hosted an announcement party for Winter Jam at the radio station’s new office, earlier this week. There, he remarked: “Winter Jam will be more than a concert; it’s a festive celebration, a confirmation to the culture we cherish. Brace yourselves for an experience like no other.”

Rick Ross Attends Release Party For "Too Good To Be True"

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 10: Rick Ross attends his Album Release Party at Harbor New York City on November 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Meek and Ross released Too Good To Be True on Friday with features from Fabolous, Wale, Future, Shaquille O'Neal, and more. HitsDailyDouble projects it will likely move between 30-35k copies in the first week. Check out the lineup for Winter Jam below.

Hot 97 Announces Winter Jam Lineup

Both Meek and Ross recently spoke with Zane Lowe at Apple Music 1 about the release. Meek explained that the two get "serious" when working together. “When we get in the studio, that sh*tt gets serious. Ross getting into serious mode," Meek said at the time. "He trying to knock that shit out and get to work. And you know me, he giving me that gas. I’m going to run jumping out that window a hundred miles an hour. But we joke all the time. You’re going to see a lot of that throughout the content and all that. And it’s organic too, Zane. We came up with this idea and we got around each other, built, vibed out and then got in the studio. It don’t matter where we’re recording at, we could be in the closet, Rose going to get this shit done.”

