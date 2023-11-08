Rick Ross & Meek Mill Reveal “Too Good To Be True” Tracklist & Features

Rick Ross and Meek Mill are two rappers with a storied past. Overall, they have made some incredible music together and it is impossible to deny that. Furthermore, they are about to embark on a new joint project called Too Good To Be True. This is a great title for the album given the fact that fans can hardly believe this album is happening. We already got the song "Shaq & Kobe" which proved to be a phenomenal effort. We also got "Lyrical Eazy" which was also adored by fans.

With the album dropping on Friday, November 10th, fans are curious as to what kind of direction we can expect here. Well, there seems to be some sort of hint as Apple Music revealed the tracklist to the album on Wednesday. Below, you can see that this album is going to have 17 tracks with one of them being a remix to "Shaq & Kobe." As for the features, there are some very interesting names that can be found here.

Read More: Meek Mill Responds To Diss From Rapper Dee-1 Against Him, Rick Ross & Jim Jones

Rick Ross & Meek Mill Drop Friday

For instance, Wale, Fabolous, Vory, The Dream, Teyana Taylor, Jeremih, DJ Khaled, French Montana, Future, Shaq, and even Dame D.O.L.L.A. are on this album. Overall, these are huge names to get on a project. However, it makes a lot of sense that they would get this kind of love. Either way, fans are in for a treat.

Let us know what you think of the tracklist for the album, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists.

Tracklist:

Shaq & Kobe Star Island Go To Hell 800 Karats Dead Last (feat. Vory and Fabolous) They Don't Really Love You Million Dollar Trap Grandiose (feat. Vory) Above The Law (feat. Teyana Taylor & DJ Khaled) Fine Lines (feat. Wale and The Dream) Gold Medal (feat. Jeremih) Iconic Lyrical Eazy Pillow Talk Millionaire Row (feat. French Montana) In Luv With The Money (feat. Future) Shaq & Kobe Remix (feat. Shaquille O'Neal & DAME D.O.L.L.A.)

Read More: Rick Ross & Meek Mill Discuss The “GOAT” Conspiracy, Reveal Drake Collab Coming