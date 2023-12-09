Kid Cudi Receives Honorary Master's Degree In Fashion

Kid Cudi earned an honorary Master's Degree in fashion from Istituto Marangoni Miami and celebrated the academic achievement in a post on Instagram, on Friday. Captioning a photo of himself in a full cap and gown alongside his mother, Cudi reflected on the "prestigious honor."

“Today was a really special day,” Cudi began in the post. “Man, words cant really express how I felt/feel now in this moment. Im happy, I feel complete, accomplished, validated, all the things that bring immense joy. My mom sharing this moment w me was everything. She got emotional, and it was such a special memory we’ll have together forever."

He continued: “I never walked across any stage. I got my GED in high school and only did a year of college. My mom finally got to see me achieve what I thought id never do. And it was beautiful. Thank you to @istitutomarangoni_miami , the wholE staff/faculty and ESPECIALLY the STUDENTS (THE FUTURE!!) for welcoming me and my family and friends w open arms and blessing me w this prestigious honor.” Check out the full post on Instagram below.

Kid Cudi Celebrates Getting Master’s Degree

Cudi's degree in fashion comes after he recently launched the brand, Members of the Rage. The school says Cudi intends to donate the proceeds from the pop-up to their scholarship fund. “This honorary degree from Istituto Marangoni Miami recognizes Scott’s (@kidcudi) accomplishments and vision in shaping the scene of modern fashion and luxury with Members of the Rage (@membersoftherage),” they said on their official Instagram page. "Recognizing the inspiration he is to young creatives. Is an honor for us to present this to the world of fashion worldwide and also a statement in the continuous pursuit of education in fashion and design, it is the future and the present of creativity." Be on the lookout for further updates on Kid Cudi on HotNewHipHop.

