Kid Cudi Launches Clothing Brand, Members Of The Rage

Kid Cudi launched his clothing brand, Members of the Rage, on Thursday at the London department store, Selfridges. At the release, he spoke with High Snobiety about how the brand came together. Cudi says the late Virgil Abloh and his OFF-WHITE brand served as an inspiration for the effort.

“I had some samples made, and they came back terrible, so I became discouraged and stuck to doing music with some movies on the side. It wasn’t until 2021 that I started getting back into it,” said Cudi. He further explained that he got motivated while quarantining for two weeks in Australia.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – MAY 19: Kid Cudi attends the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images,)

“I think without being forced to have free time, I wouldn’t have ever sat down and developed it,” he admitted. “I spoke to Virgil who was really supportive and then reached out to Nigo for guidance on the logo. We went back and forth for a month or so and then we had it.”

From there, he explained he wants the clothing brand to “be a problem for fashion, but a good one.”He elaborated: “People see MOTR and see a Kid Cudi brand, but this isn’t a game. I have goals. We’re coming for the top. I look at what Virgil did [with Off-White™] and that’s the template. If I can do even half of what Off-White™ did for the culture, then I’d be than happy.”

Kid Cudi’s Members Of The Rage

Cudi’s clothing brand release came ahead of the announcement that he’ll be dropping a new album in September titled, Insano. The album will be Cudi’s first since last year’s Entergalactic. In the wake of Travis Scott’s Utopia, Cudi also confirmed that he still plans on releasing a collaborative album with the rapper. Be on the lookout for details regarding both projects on HotNewHipHop.

