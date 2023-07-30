Travis Scott Reveals More “Utopia” Merch

Travis Scott finally dropped his long-awaited album Utopia on July 28. The behemoth project includes 15 features and comes after a months-long advertising campaign. Additionally, the album is expected to make a major impact on the Billboard charts next week. Almost 48 hours after it dropped, HDD projected that the project will sell 245-275K album equivalent units from streaming alone. Not only that, but the LP garnered over 128 million streams on its first day on Spotify alone.

However, the next step for the album is merch. Scott has long teased that the album would have a whole range of special and unique merch. Now the musician has revealed exactly what fans can buy to further commemorate the release of the highly-anticipated project.

Utopia Merch Includes Briefcase, Air Jordans

MIAMI, FLORIDA – JULY 22: Travis Scott performs at E11EVEN Miami on July 22, 2023 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for E11EVEN)

This second round of Utopia merch features plenty of references to the mammoth marketing campaign that Scott undertook for the album. The merch drop includes a leather briefcase with the Utopia logo etched onto the front. Retailing at $150, the piece is a reference to the briefcase that was handcuffed to the wrist of Scott and others for the past few months. Another item, that is already sold out, is a pair of Nike Air Force 1s with the Utopia insignia. Also retailing at $150, the shoes are a reminder of the numerous pairs that Scott gave away to fans over the last few weeks.

There were also a handful of slightly cheaper options included in the merch drop. The cheapest items were a selection of four Utopia t-shirts retailing for $55 each. Slightly above that is a Utopia x Kaws t-shirt at $65. Finally, bouncing back up to the $150 price tag is a selection of three Utopia x St Michel t-shirts. It’s unclear if more merch is on the way. However, what is apparent is that Scott has been planning Utopia‘s release for a long time. What is your favorite piece of Utopia merch? Let us know in the comments. Get all the latest music news here at HotNewHipHop.

