Travis Scott And Stormi Celebrate Father's Day In London

In new photos, Travis Scott and his 5-year-old daughter with Kylie Jenner, Stormi Webster, are seen celebrating Father’s Day in London. According to reports, the duo rode the London Eye ferris wheel yesterday, and it appears as though Stormi got to enjoy some ocean-inspired face paint. It’s also reported that Stormi took her mother’s private jet to the weekend festivities.

The proud father is pictured carrying his daughter while sporting a baseball cap that says “Utopia,” undoubtedly never missing an opportunity to promote his upcoming album. He’s been continually teasing the highly-anticipated LP, namely with a briefcase, also labeled “Utopia.” Recently, he’s been seen working on the new record alongside his producer Mike Dean at Abbey Road Studios. The rapper and his security team also recently recreated The Beatles’ 1969 album cover outside the studio.

Travis Scott Spends Time With Stormi

Last week, Mike Dean even further teased fans by opening the coveted UTOPIA briefcase. He snapped a photo of himself looking into it earlier this month, asking his followers “What’s in the case?” The post led to a ton of speculation in the comments section. Though it was previously stated that the album would be released this month, no official release date has been confirmed. Travis Scott has also continued to tease various collabs that may appear on the album. The Weeknd was photographed alongside the briefcase, and a member of SZA’s security was seen handcuffed to it backstage at her tour. When Travis previewed a collaboration with Bad Bunny in Monaco, it also convinced fans that he may appear on UTOPIA.

Recently, Travis Scott also worked alongside former professional tennis player John McEnroe on a new Nike Mac Attack shoe campaign. The two appeared in a commercial where they played tennis together, as well as various promotional photos. Of course, Travis Scott posed alongside his UTOPIA briefcase in one of the promo shots. There have also been rumors circulating that he’ll have his own Nike Mac Attack, released around the holidays this year.

