Chris Rock, T.I. And More Attend Dave Chappelle’s Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Dave Chappelle recently celebrated his 50th birthday in style, hitting the Comedy Cellar last night (August 24) with friends. The comedian was joined by a number of celebrity guests, including Chris Rock, Justin Timberlake, T.I., Chance the Rapper, Jon Hamm, Aziz Ansari, Jaleel White, Tisha Campbell, and more. According to reports, the NYC event came to a close at around 2 a.m. Sources claim that Chappelle was one of the last people to leave.

The birthday boy looked to be in the best of spirits as he celebrated with his famous friends. Photos taken from the event even show him shaking hands with a few friendly police officers outside of the club. Chappelle is currently doing stand-up around the U.S. He’s in the midst of a handfull of sets at Madison Square Garden. He’s scheduled to take the stage again tonight and tomorrow (August 26), before moving on to a couple of dates in the midwest.

Dave Chappelle Celebrates Turning 50

Dave Chappelle performs onstage during the Dave Chappelle theatre dedication ceremony at Duke Ellington School of the Arts on June 20, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Shannon Finney/Getty Images)

Embarking on his 50s isn’t the only thing Chappelle has to be excited about as of late. Recently, the comedy legend was featured on Travis Scott’s eagerly-awaited new album UTOPIA, appearing on the track “Parasail.” The song, which also features Yung Lean, debuted at No. 50 on Billboard‘s Hot 100 in its first week. It managed to secure Chappelle his first spot on the chart. The LP itself scored a No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 in its first week, with every track appearing somewhere on the Hot 100.

Chappelle’s appearance on the album came as a welcome surprise to listeners. Travis Scott recently took the opportunity to celebrate the stand-up icon’s 50th, leading a “Happy Birthday” singalong at one of the comedian’s Madison Square Garden dates. Burna Boy was also in attendance for the special performance. Keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Dave Chappelle.

