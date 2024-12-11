Kendrick Lamar Joins Star-Studded TDE Christmas Toy Drive Concert

TDE is welcoming some major artists to this year's toy drive.

Top Dawg Entertainment has added Kendrick Lamar to the concert lineup for its annual Christmas Toy Drive. The star-studded lineup also includes SZA, ScHoolboy Q, Jay Rock, Doechii, Isaiah Rashad, SiR, Ab-Soul, Zacari, and more. The event will mark the company's 11th time hosting the annual Christmas concert, toy drive, and community giveback since its inception, 20 years ago.

In addition to the artists the label already announced, special guests will also be making appearances. In past years, these have included Rihanna, Chris Brown, Big Sean, and A$AP Ferg. To gain entry, all fans have to do is bring an unwrapped gift as a donation. The two-day event will kick off on Thursday, December 12th with the concert and toy drive, while Friday, December 13th will feature family-friendly activities, a raffle gift giveaway, as well as a job fair. Among the activities will be free haircuts and family holiday photos.

Kendrick Lamar Performs During Austin City Limits Music Festival

Kendrick Lamar performs Oct. 13, 2023, on the American Express stage during Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park. © Dave Creaney/For Austin American-Statesman. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Fans on social media are stoked about the lineup. "Doechiii is about to meet Kendrick Lamar for the first time. Historical," one user on X (formerly Twitter) replied to the announcement. Another wrote: "Ayeeeeee my boy Isaiah Rashad making an appearance. TDE full roster. Love to see it." Lamar's appearance comes despite leaving the imprint to found his own company with Dave Free, PGLang.

TDE Announces Christmas Concert Lineup