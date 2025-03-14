Jay Rock Reportedly Faces Gun Charge Following Los Angeles Arrest

Yesterday (March 13), it was reported that Jay Rock was arrested in Los Angeles following a traffic stop. When news of the situation first broke, few details about the circumstances leading up to the arrest were known. Now, however, NBC Los Angeles has provided curious fans with more information. Reportedly, the arrest took place at roughly 6 p.m. PST. Jay Rock was detained in Nickerson Gardens, where he grew up, for allegedly drinking in public and trespassing.
Allegedly, he tried to flee his vehicle when confronted by police because they wouldn't tell him why he was being detained. Officers proceeded to search the vehicle and allegedly found a firearm, prompting them to book him on suspicion of felony weapons violation. At the time of writing, Jay Rock's team has yet to comment on his arrest publicly.
Jay Rock's Legal Issues
This isn't his first run-in with the law, as back in 2009, he was also arrested as the prime suspect in a shooting that took place in Watts. Footage of onlookers protesting the arrest quickly began to circulate online. He was later cleared as a suspect. Jay Rock has also been vocal with his feelings about law enforcement and police brutality. In 2020, for example, he and Anderson .Paak joined forces to drop the song “Lockdown." The song criticizes systemic racism and the murder of George Floyd.
In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Jay Rock noted how leaving his old lifestyle behind wasn't easy. "The hood was always bringing me back and I was doing bullsh*t," he told the outlet. "I just fell in love with the music, man. The music just took control. It really saved my life. I’m here now [...] You just gotta do what you gotta do. I had a lot people depending on me, and a team that believed in me."