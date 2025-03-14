Jay Rock Reportedly Faces Gun Charge Following Los Angeles Arrest

BY Caroline Fisher 894 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Jay Rock Faces Gun Charge Hip Hop News
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 23: Jay Rock attends BET Awards Media House at Quixote Studios West Hollywood on June 23, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)
New details have been revealed about the circumstances that led up to Jay Rock's arrest yesterday (March 13).

Yesterday (March 13), it was reported that Jay Rock was arrested in Los Angeles following a traffic stop. When news of the situation first broke, few details about the circumstances leading up to the arrest were known. Now, however, NBC Los Angeles has provided curious fans with more information. Reportedly, the arrest took place at roughly 6 p.m. PST. Jay Rock was detained in Nickerson Gardens, where he grew up, for allegedly drinking in public and trespassing.

Allegedly, he tried to flee his vehicle when confronted by police because they wouldn't tell him why he was being detained. Officers proceeded to search the vehicle and allegedly found a firearm, prompting them to book him on suspicion of felony weapons violation. At the time of writing, Jay Rock's team has yet to comment on his arrest publicly.

Read More: Jay Rock Detained By LAPD After Trying To Flee During Traffic Stop

Jay Rock's Legal Issues
11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive
Jay Rock attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)

This isn't his first run-in with the law, as back in 2009, he was also arrested as the prime suspect in a shooting that took place in Watts. Footage of onlookers protesting the arrest quickly began to circulate online. He was later cleared as a suspect. Jay Rock has also been vocal with his feelings about law enforcement and police brutality. In 2020, for example, he and Anderson .Paak joined forces to drop the song “Lockdown." The song criticizes systemic racism and the murder of George Floyd.

In a 2018 interview with Billboard, Jay Rock noted how leaving his old lifestyle behind wasn't easy. "The hood was always bringing me back and I was doing bullsh*t," he told the outlet. "I just fell in love with the music, man. The music just took control. It really saved my life. I’m here now [...] You just gotta do what you gotta do. I had a lot people depending on me, and a team that believed in me."

Read More: Ab-Soul Ignites Black Hippy Reunion Rumors For Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
Jay Z Beyonce Timothee Chalamet Keke Palmer Oscars Afterparty Hip Hop News Pop Culture Jay-Z & Beyonce Host Timothée Chalamet, Keke Palmer & More Stars For Oscars Afterparty 980
REVOLT X AT&amp;T Host REVOLT 3-Day Summit In Los Angeles - Day 2 Music Jay Rock Detained By LAPD After Trying To Flee During Traffic Stop 3.5K
Entertainment: 94th Academy Awards - Show Relationships Jay-Z & Beyonce Go On First Public Outing Since Hov's Sexual Assault Lawsuit's Dismissal 3.4K
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman Music Kendrick Lamar Joins Star-Studded TDE Christmas Toy Drive Concert 1214