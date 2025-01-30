Ab-Soul Ignites Black Hippy Reunion Rumors For Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl Halftime Show

Soulo's probably talking about something else entirely here, but it's already too late for fans' speculation.

Ab-Soul just sent TDE fans into an absolute frenzy with his latest tweet, although we want to preface this all with a massive grain of salt. You read the headline, so you're probably well-aware of how misleading these rumors can be and how much we don't actually know what will happen in cases like these. Nevertheless, Soulo's recent tweet got a lot of die-hards excited at the hyopthetical idea that either he or the rest of Black Hippy (ScHoolboy Q and Jay Rock) could join Kendrick Lamar for his Super Bowl halftime show in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.

"LISTEN…" Ab-Soul's cryptic tweet began. "I HAVE NEVER GOTTEN A FT FROM [Dave] FREE. SMFH. I JUST SHED A TEAR. DEAD HOMIES. SUPER BOWL LIX. HISTORY!!! @pgLang x @TopDawgEnt." Whether or not a guest appearance or full-on Black Hippy reunion is actually in the cards for Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl halftime show is a mystery, but fans will still run with these theories up until the big game. This joins a lot more speculation and confirmed guest excitement about the extravaganza.

Ab-Soul Provokes Black Hippy Reunion Rumors At Kendrick Lamar's Super Bowl

For those unaware, Black Hippy was Top Dawg Entertainment's main crew for pretty much all of the 2010s, as Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, and ScHoolboy Q were its biggest hip-hop stars. On "heart pt. 6," a standout off of K.Dot's GNX album, he talks about how the group as a whole didn't work because of him, as he always wanted to do new creative things on his own and move onto other ideas in his career. The song as a whole serves as a tribute to TDE and to how Kendrick, Jay, Q, and Soulo helped each other grow artistically, personally, and professionally. It also cemented them as a family despite going separate ways.

Of course, we have to mention that Black Hippy already experienced a reunion at Kendrick Lamar's "Pop Out" concert on Juneteenth. This Ab-Soul tweet still drummed up a lot of hype, even if we wouldn't bet on this really being what he meant. Still, it does fuel even more excitement for who or what will show up on that stage regardless.

